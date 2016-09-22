This Is the Artwork for the Weeknd’s Next Album, ‘Starboy’

Well, that was quick. A little more than a year after dropping Beauty Behind the Madness, Abel Tesfaye has shared the artwork and title for his new album on his Twitter account. It’s called Starboy, which might be a Wizkid reference. The neon-coloured photo, shot by Kanye collaborator Nabil Elderkin, is a hell of a departure from the Weeknd’s predominantly monochrome aesthetic. He also seems to have cut his signature hair much shorter. Big changes ahead, looks like. Check out the full Starboy artwork below.
Phil Witmer is a Noisey Canada staff writer. Follow him on Twitter.