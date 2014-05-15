This Is the Most Based Tribute to Lil B Ever Recorded

The problem with tribute songs is that most of them don’t manage nail the spirit of whatever they’re playing tribute to. That is not a problem that the trio Stripclub Casino has. Their new song “Listening to Lil B” may just be the trio—consisting of Isaiah Toothtaker, Serp, and Poser Culture—screaming “LISTENING TO LIL B’S FIRST/SECOND/THIRD/ETC. MIXTAPE!!!” over and over again, but it is so much more than that. Nowhere on the internet will you find such a concise metaphor for why Lil B is the best. If you don’t understand it, you’re wrong.

For more Based God, check a #based history of the world shouting out Lil B, an analysis of Lil B’s Kevin Durant diss track, and an interview with the designer behind the dress with Lil B’s face on it. And after you’re done listening to “Listening to Lil B,” listen to more Stripclub Casino below.

