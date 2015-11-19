Lonely and Desperate Millennial Male (Aged 30) Seeks Date For Taylor Swift Concert

Hi!

How are you?

I want to introduce you to a friend today. Someone you haven’t met before.

I want you to meet Marius.

This is Marius With a Peacock

This is Marius in a shop

This is Marius in the ocean

I know what you’re thinking. Marius is a man of good taste. He has a brimmed hat and a peacock! He goes shopping! He loves the beach! A simple addition away from the good ol’ times – right? Not so fast. Marius is lonely. And not only is he lonely, he is “desperate and confused in a country far away from home”. You see, Marius recently moved from Norway to Australia. And before he left, his friends gave him two tickets to go to a Taylor Swift concert, one for him and one for his friend or lover of the future. The problem? Marius has not met anyone.

So, he’s done the most logical thing millennial males do when they find themselves with two tickets to a T-Swizzle show and no friends in sight. He’s released a YouTube video pleading with the vanguards of internet content to find him a woman, or even a best friend, to watch the Taylor Swift concert with him. And surprisingly, the YouTube comments section isn’t chock full of people telling him to die or go with his mum. It seems the world resonates with Marius’ plight.

This is his plea, which is a heady cross between a David Attenborough documentary and a Guardian Soulmates profile:

Can you help?