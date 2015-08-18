This Real-Life ‘Mortal Kombat’ Video is Bloody Disgusting

Real-Life ‘Mortal Kombat’ Fatalities, by RackaRacka

What is RackaRacka? Who is RackaRacka? Who cares*. All you need to know is that these men are totally gross.

The YouTubers – who I think are Australian, on account of them sounding Australian (are they Australian? Why not correct me in the comments below) – seem to have been turning gratuitous gore into a viral art form for a while now, judging by this Ronald McDonald Chicken Store Massacre video of last year (17.7 million views), and The Walking Dead vs. The Last of Us of earlier this year. And now they’ve outdone themselves.

Real-Life ‘Mortal Kombat’ Fatalities, which was published to YouTube yesterday, is pretty self-explanatory. Isn’t it? Yes, it is. Watch it above, assuming your stomach can take it. And if it puts you in the mood for more Mortal Kombat, check out our feature on Mortal Kombat X here – the best-selling game of 2015 so far, no less – and the series’ history here.

(*If you do care, it’s Danny and Michael Philippou. I think. What am I, sodding Wikipedia?)

