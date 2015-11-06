Could Pieces of Juno Be the Sexiest Thing We’ve Heard, Um, Ever?

We don’t know a lot about the mysterious Pieces of Juno yet – the moniker of Kine Sandbæk Jensen – but in this case, mystery is all the more tantalizing. For one, she’s part of a rad Norwegian collective of female producers and musicians called KOSO; we pretty much fell in love with this group of women when we talked to them about girl power in music production and their Feminist agenda. She’s remixed artists from Banks to Dena, made mixtapes for multiple radio stations and magazines and even had her debut single “Same to Me” featured in the American TV series “Power” (Starz/ HBO Nordic, july 2015). Also, she recorded her forthcoming debut album in a former church in a tiny Swedish village—which demonstrates an experimental and music nerdy attitude we can’t help but respect.

Armed with that information, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that whatever she releases is guaranteed to be solid. Therefore, it’s quite the compliment that her latest track, “Silver & Gold”, managed to exceed our expectations. “Silver & Gold” practically oozes with sensuality. It’s a meditative, sexy track driven by arrestingly deep and earthy production that practically send shivers down your spine. Coupled with Jensen’s breathy, trembling vocals enveloping the track, “Silver & Gold” becomes lusty, luscious and unforgettable. Listen below—and hold your breath with us as we anxiously wait for Pieces of Juno to give us more.