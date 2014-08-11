Listen to a Song from This Will Destroy You’s (Obviously) Epic New Album

The title of This Will Destroy You’s new album, Another Language, feels almost like an inside joke. Over three albums and a handful of EPs across the last decade, the Texas band has turned their expansive, instrumental songs into a communicative form of expression. What’s being expressed, exactly? That’s up to you, really. The songs’ epic, ethereal drifting serve as a Rorschach test for your inner psyche. If you’re having an optimistic day, they might feel uplifting and empowering. If you are depressed, they might make you want to crawl into a dark hole of self-loathing and Cinnabon. “Invitation” from their new album is a four-minute choose-your-own-emotion track that can speak to you however you want. It’s in another language.
Another Language, This Will Destroy You’s fourth album is out from Suicide Squeeze on September 16. You can pre-order it right here. The band is also on tour through the US soon. Dates below.
