Flip Tables and Punch Stuff to Thomas Smarts’ New Track “Stray” ft. Empuls, APNJ

With the subtlety of a minigun spraying hot death comes this latest beast of a track from 29-year old Swedish MC, Thomas Smarts. Smarts has been around for a while, releasing his first mixes back in 2003 and being elected to the title “The MC” on the Swedish radio station SR Metropol. However, this latest track reaches a whole new level of thunderous mayhem. It makes you wonder how in the world Smarts’ older brother is an opera singer (true story).

Featuring dope-flowing rappers, “Stray” fuses lyrical spitfire and deep, hard-hitting waves of drums, bass and chant-mix with fury-inciting samples of spoken political commentary about children being thrown bonfires. It’s a one-two-three jab of electro-infused feral hip-hop rage that’s somwhat reminiscent of Ho99o9.

Here’s the thing about listening to this track though: You will unavoidably want to punch something in the face. Now I’m not saying go on a murder spree, or throw Molotovs after the pizza guy or something. More like: if and when aliens do invade this beautiful, green Earth of ours in a combined dystopic fusion of District 9 and Independence Day, THIS is the track you want in your earbuds as you strap on your homemade riot gear and rush out in one last terrestrial blaze of glory.