“Not Be Sexist, But…” – T.I., Before Saying He Couldn’t Vote for a Woman President

The full interview with T.I. is about 15 minutes long, and I suggest you watch all of it. T.I. went on DJ Whoo Kid’s show to talk about stuff. He talks about wanting to do collaboration projects with Usher, Young Thug, and B.o.B; he talks about how difficult it is to work with Travis Scott and says how he’s “Iggy in a black man’s body,” which may raises more questions about Iggy than Scott; and how Q Tip helped coach him through his Iggy Azalea trials and tribulations. But the real gems are dropped around the 12 minute mark, when T.I. talks about politics and transforms into full drunk country uncle.

As you know, anytime someone precedes their statement with a disclaimer, there’s a good chance that the next thing out of their mouth is going to be something that directly contradicts that statement. That’s exactly what happens when T.I. says “not to be sexist but, I can’t vote for the leader of the free world to be a woman.” Whoo Kid, who calls continually calls Clinton a “giant vagina” throughout the interview, goads him on. Unstopped, T.I. continues his remarks: “I just know that women make rash decisions emotionally. They make very permanent, cemented decisions. And then later, it’s kind of like it didn’t happen, or they didn’t mean for it to happen. And I sure would hate to just set off a nuke.”

Continuing to expand on this dystopian fantasy that T.I. has apparently just started freestyling, he ends it with this kicker: “The world ain’t ready yet. I think you might be able to the Loch Ness Monster elected before you could [get a woman elected].”

Watch the full interview below:

UPDATE: T.I. tweeted a statement in response to his comments:

My comments about women running for president were unequivocally insensitive and wrong. I sincerely apologize to everyone I offended. — T.I. (@Tip) October 13, 2015

Slava Pastuk is the Editor of Nosiey Canada.