T.I. Takes on Racial Unrest with New EP, ‘Us Or Else’

T.I has never been known for holding his tongue, especially in recent times on the topic of police brutality towards Blacks in America. In the past few months, he’s already released politically-charged tracks “War Zone” and “We Will Not” — the latter is a pledge to better his community as he raps, “All you youngins out here in the streets, only want to shoot people who look like you, you can stay home. You too weak.”

The Atlanta legend has just released a timely Tidal-exclusive E.P., Us Or Else, to expand on those same sentiments. The six-track project features Meek Mill, Quavo, Killer Mike Big K.R.I.T. and more. His track “Blackman,” backed by choir vocals on the hook, features Quavo asking, “Is it because of my people? Is it because of my sneakers? Is it because of my jersey? Is it because that I’m perfect?”

Videos by VICE

Stream Us Or Else below.

