Tidal Sent Free Updated Copies of Kanye West’s ‘The Life of Pablo’ to Everyone Who Paid for It

You know how Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo isn’t up for sale anywhere in full and hasn’t been, except for the evening Kanye screamed about the album release during a performance on Saturday Night Live? It turns out a couple thousand people who purchased the record never got a copy. Tidal has moved to rectify that today, sending out free downloads of the album to everyone who spent money on it that evening.

An email went out this afternoon from Tidal offering the present version of The Life of Pablo, which replaced a line in “Famous” and restored Vic Mensa and Sia’s verses to “Wolves” while isolating the Frank Ocean coda to it’s own track, good for one full album download in mp3 or FLAC form. (The $20 one-night-only price point for the album netted you three.) At present time, the only Pablo songs for sale are “Famous,” just released as a single this week, and, for whatever reason, the a capella interlude “I Love Kanye.” Check Tidal’s email to The Life of Pablo buyers below.

Craig feels like Pablo when he owns an album no one can buy.