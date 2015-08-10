PREMIERE: Tideland’s “All I Know” Is Grungy, Shoegazey Goodness

There isn’t much else one could want than a beautiful, crushing combination between grunge and shoegaze. The mixing of both genres is one of the best parts of Tideland.

Tideland is a band from Virginia, and they play rock music that goes back and forth between heavy and light. Among their ranks are members from Pg. 99, Pizzas, and Phasing Phases. Their new record, “Love Luster” out on Robotic Empire August 21 combines the grit and strength of acts like Pg. 99 mixed in with spacier elements. Their new track “All I Know” is exactly what you need to hear to get on that wave length.

Listen to the track below, and pre-order from Robotic Empire right here.