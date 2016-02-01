Timbaland Reportedly Bailed on a Charity Gig Because The Venue Didn’t Provide $300 Champagne

According to the Daily News in New York, mega-producer and opulent tour bus owner Timbaland refused to perform at a charity appearance over the weekend, because the organisers didn’t provide his entourage with Jay Z’s luxurious Ace of Spades champagne – y’know, the gold-plated bottle of bubbly opulence that looks like it was laid by a mythical goose.

The catch being, of course, that Timbo was supposed to be performing at the event to raise money for the ongoing water crisis affecting residents in Flint, Michigan, and the Jay Z branded Ace of Spades champagne costs around $300 per bottle. As in, the people in Flint cannot drink their town’s own drinking water, because it’s poisonous, yet Timbaland reportedly complained about not being able to drink a mini-loan sized amount of champers for free.

Videos by VICE

As the story goes, the Daily News wrote that Timbaland drank up everything in his rider on the night, but refused to follow through with the show expected of him when he realised the specific champagne mix up. “They had about 15 bottles of liquor and champagne, which is extremely excessive especially for a charity event,” the event organiser told Daily News. “They seemed more concerned about getting every drop of liquor.”

The event organiser insisted that Timbaland was supposed to DJ for half an hour and perform five to eight songs, but he reportedly just stood on the stage next to the DJ and nodded his head in what Billboard described as “an act of defiance”. It seems doing a Churchill impression in a nightclub is now classed as an act of defiance in 2016.

Timbaland’s team have since responded in a statement to Billboard, insisting that: “Unfortunately, the statement made by the promoter in Detroit is simply not true.” Timbaland’s rep continued that he is an, “extremely generous person who agreed to a much lower fee for this event to raise money for the Flint, Michigan’s water crisis.” Concluding: “The promoter was fully aware that this was not a full band performance on stage, yet still promoted it as such. The club was still able to raise money for charity, which was our goal in doing this event all along.”

The event ended up raising $3,000 for the cause. Which, incase you’re wondering, is ten bottles of Jay Z champagne.