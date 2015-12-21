Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Roast Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” with “Dope Squad”

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosted their comedy alma mater Saturday Night Live last night to plug their new buddy comedy Sisters, and one of the night’s funniest skits involved the duo making their own version of Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar’s star-studded blockbuster “Bad Blood (Remix)” video. “Dope Squad” stars the two besties in sleek Mad Max type gear frolicking with random special guests. Amy Schumer shows up with nunchuks, Oprah bestie Gayle King fires a rocket launcher, it’s lit. Watch “Dope Squad” below as we mourn the passing of #squad as a hashtag, meme, and concept. Gone too soon.