Watch Tinashe, Chance The Rapper, and Snakehips Destroy Their Performance of “All My Friends”

It’s been kind of an amazing week for late-night performances, to say the least. Earlier this week, FKA Twigs went on Kimmel and absolutely blew everyone’s minds away with her performance of “Good To Love.” Lucky for us, the week wasn’t close to being over, as last night we were treated to an awesome performance of Tinashe and Snakehips’ “All My Friends” on Jimmy Kimmel Live with help from none other than Chance the Rapper. Tinashe and Chance have incredibly good chemistry together, passing parts back and forth to create an on-point version of the original.