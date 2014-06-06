Tinchy Stryder Just Dropped A Banger. No Seriously.

Tinchy Stryder’s a nice guy and we like to have a laugh with him but, let’s be honest, we thought his making listenable music days were behind him. After his killer verse on “Game Over“, over three years ago, he seemed to go into a creative death-spiral making knock-off trap track, doing a duet with Dappy that namechecks Pixie Lott, trying to break America with a Calvin Harris produced track with dodgy Pitbull style lyrics and video where he pours Bailey’s over some poor girl’s baps and attempting a live band version of the Harlem Shake.

But guess, what Tinchy just dropped a banger. It’s called ESG – not a nod to the New York post-disco collective but an acronym for East-Side Geeza. Basically, this is what you want to be playing when you’re walking through Victoria Park with an Alba boombox.

