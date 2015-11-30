PREMIERE: Chicago Rapper/Singer Tink Gets Dressed Up to Dump a Bad Boyfriend in “Medicine”

Nothing sucks worse than pouring yourself into getting to know someone you’re crazy about only to have them treat you like math homework, and Chicago rapper/singer Tink dedicated a song to a shitty lover on her latest release Winter’s Diary 3 in “Medicine,” where she kicks dude to the curb with a special message about how she won’t be answering his messages anymore. We’re proud to present the video, which features Tink blasting the boy over the phone while getting fly for a photo shoot. Toast that special one who let you get away and watch “Medicine” below.