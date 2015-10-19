Let Titus Andronicus Get All Up in Yo Face with Their Video for “No Future Part IV: No Future Triumphant”

Here we are in the grocery store with Titus Adronicus for the “No Future Part IV: No Future Triumphant” video. First, they say they’re Vivian Girls. (They’re not.) Then they say they’re the Dum Dum Girls. (Nope.) Finally, they admit they’re Jersey pop-punk goofballs Titus Andronicus, but not without making it clear first that they “don’t want to be Titus Andronicus.” The self-loathing east coast punks go on to put cigarettes out on the merch, pretend to jack-off in front of their album art painted on the wall, and slap themselves in the face. It’s pretty cool.

Their latest LP titled The Most Lamentable Tragedy is out now from Merge Records. Stream the video below for “No Future Part IV: No Future Triumphant.” Read our interview with Titus Andronicus frontman Patrick Stickles here.