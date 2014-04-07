Go Inside the Computer with TOBACCO’s New Track, “Streaker”

It’s Monday, so let’s get weird. Below, Noisey is happy to premiere the newest single “Streaker” from Pennsylvania-based synth-you-the-fuck-up musician TOBACCO, featuring Notrabel. Found on the label Ghostly, the track comes from the artist’s upcoming record Ultima II Massage, out May 13. And if when you’re listening to this and thinking, holy shit, this must be exactly what it’s like to live inside of a computer, that’s actually pretty appropriate, because dude had his music (tracks “Backwoods Altar” and “Stretch Your Face”) featured last on HBO’s hilarious new show from Mike Judge Silicon Valley. He also does the theme song.