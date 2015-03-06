Tobias Jesso Jr. Releases “Without You” Because It’s Snowing



Photo by Sandy Kim

After performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week, Tobias Jesso Jr. has released another cut from his upcoming record, Goon, out March 17. It’s called “Without You,” and you might recognize it from the La Blogotheque session he did this past fall. On the recorded version, Danielle Haim of Haim joins and plays drums. And, man, this fucking song. Winter feels endless right now (someone told me this is the third coldest winter New York City has ever experienced, so think about that for a moment) and this is basically the ideal soundtrack for trudging through snow and feeling pissed off. It’s also the type of music you’ll find on jukeboxes in shit bars in like 30 years; you’ll be half-drunk on liquor, singing your guts out alongside some strangers, remembering what life was like before you went a little bald and she left you. When that moment eventually happens—because it will, trust me—take a pause and remember the blog post you read on Noisey.