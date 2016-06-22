Tom Morello Stands Up to Trump, Calls the Presidential Candidate a “Frat House Rapist”

Yesterday afternoon, Gothamist reported that Donald Trump had been accused in a federal lawsuit of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl. It’s not the first time that Donald Trump has been accused of rape and sexual assault, either. Feels like it should be big news.

Well, here’s Tom Morello’s take on the walking flatulence in an introduction to a Ryan Harvey track called “Old Man Trump.” The track itself draws on Woody Guthrie’s 1950s tirades against Trump Sr. and was approved by Woody Guthrie Publications. Proceeds from the track go to CK Team Relief and the Baltimore Right to Housing Alliance; these are good reasons to go ahead and download the track here.

Now the Prophets of Rage guitarist has released a video to go alongside it, too. He states, quite planly, that, “When it comes to race relations, he’s like an old-school segregationist; when it comes to foreign policy, he’s like an old-school napalmist; when it comes to women’s issues, he’s like a frat house rapist. So, let’s not elect that guy.”

All of which is true but, depressingly, it only really scratches the surface. “Frat house rapist” would ordinarily be the worst possible insult somebody could lob at a presidential candidate in an election year. But in most election years, that candidate hasn’t just been accused of repeatedly raping a child. Maybe the real breaking point of this election is the point at which Tom Morello’s insults can’t keep up with the horror of the situation.

Check out the video and the track below.

