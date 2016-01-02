Watch Tommy Lee Get Stuck Upside Down in His Flying Drum Coaster at Mötley Crüe’s Last-Ever Show

A stuntman and showman as much as a drummer, longtime Mötley Crüe stickman Tommy Lee has been whiling away the dates on the band’s feed farewell tour inside of his patented Crucifly drum coaster, a contraption that whisks his drum kit up off stage and out into the audience. Last night, at the Crüe’s career-ending hometown show at LA’s Staples Center, the shtick finally bit him in the ass during a big rotating drum showcase, as the machine came to a premature halt mid-solo, suspending Lee upside down in the middle of the crowd. He remains a good sport, cracking jokes to the crowd about the mishap as Mötley roadcrew spends the better part of ten minutes guiding the set back to the ground, to howling cheers from the crowd.

It’s wild, but if you’ve read the band’s salacious autobiography The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band, you know it doesn’t crack the top one hundred most outrageous stunts these four have pulled in their tenure. Still, shouts to Mötley Crüe for going out with a bang. Watch Tommy’s rollercoaster ride gone wrong below, paying special attention around three and a half minutes in, when the stunt descends from glam metal extravagance to comedy.