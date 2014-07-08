Tony Molina Has Released a 12 Minute Album of 12 Songs

Sonic Innovation #11 – An Album That Lasts Twelve Minutes

It’s really difficult to find time to do anything these days. You log-on to the internet, start watching a video or reading an article, and 30 seconds later you switch to something else. And then someone sends a tweet linking to a game where you tickle Drake till he cries so you play that. Then you browse Instagram, Reddit, Facebook, clicking on links until, eventually, you’ve wasted hours, not really watching or reading anything, only piecing together snippets.

Videos by VICE

Tony Molina – a lo-fi guitar wizard from California – is seemingly aware of this fact: his new album rocks in at twelve minutes in length. This means its the perfect soundtrack to doing several things – an athletes work-out, taking a dump, cooking a massive bowl of pasta, they’re all things that can be accomplished while also listening to Dissed and Dismissed in full. The other great thing about Tony Molina’s record is that it sounds like all our favourite records: early Weezer, Stephen Malkmus, Dinosaur JR. Take a listen below.

Dissed and Dismissed is available in the UK from July 14 on Slumberland Records.

