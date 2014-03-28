Tori Amos Returns: Here’s Her New Track “Trouble’s Lament”

Fresh from flexing her songwriting muscles composing the songs for acclaimed musical The Light Princess, Tori Amos returns with this, the first song lifted from her fourteenth studio album, Unrepentant Geraldines. As with all Tori’s output, “Trouble’s Lament” is instantly and recognizably her, with those mellifluous elastic vocals riding high over lithe piano ripples, but here, thanks to delicately applied snare rolls and porch front guitars, the flame-haired songwriter adds a pleasing Americana-lilt.

Where 2012’s Gold Dust saw Tori reworking selects from her back catalogue with Holland’s Metropole Orchestra, for this record the North Carolina native found herself focusing on her love of visual art. Meanwhile on “Trouble’s Lament” Tori personifies Trouble as a woman who’s fallen out with Satan and is now in search of a home. Head over here honey, we’ve got a warm bed waiting for you.

Videos by VICE

Urepentant Geraldines is out on 5.13 on Mercury Classics.

Tori Amos Tour Dates

7/16: Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

7/17: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

7/18: Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre

7/21: Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

7/23: Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

7/24: San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

7/25: Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

7/27: Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

7/29: Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

7/30: Austin, TX @ Long Center

8/1: St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

8/2: Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre

8/3: St. Paul, MN @ The O’Shaughnessy

8/5: Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

8/6: Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

8/7: Cleveland, OH @ Cain Park

8/8: Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

8/10: Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall

8/12: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

8/13: New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

8/15: Boston, MA @ Opera House

8/16: Washington, DC @ DAR Constitution Hall

8/18: Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

8/19: Atlanta, GA @ Cobb-Energy PAC

8/20: Durham, NC @ Durham PAC

8/22: Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

8/23: Orlando, FL @ Bob Carr PAC

8/24: Miami, FL @ Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theatre

Kim is Noisey’s Style Editor and she’s on Twitter – @theKTB