Touching Bass: Monitor 66



Hannes and Hannes AKA Monitor 66. Photo by Lukas Lindgren.

Videos by VICE

So it seems. Thanks, guys!

Monitor 66 will play alongside the Magician on Saturday, May 17 at Debaser Medis in Stockholm, Sweden. Find more details here.

TRACKLIST

01. Saine – “Forgotten Notes” (Hackman Edit)

02. Ian Pooley – “Kids Play” (Stimming Remix)

03. Leon Vynehall – “Sister” (Original Mix)

04. Awol – “The Ramp” (Original Mix)

05. Dorsia – “Ghana” (Roberto Rodriguez Remix)

06. Romanthony – “Ministry Of Love” (Andrés Remix)

07. Justin Timberlake – “Like I Love You” (Kinky Movements Remix)

08. Kornél Kovács – “Szikra” (Original Mix)

09. Outboxx – “Planet Love” (Original Mix)

10. Bodhi – “Wuh” (Original Mix)

11. Fries & Bridges – “Forever This” (Original Mix)

12. La Fleur – “Kattflickan” (Art Of Tones Remix)

13. Dj Mujava – “Township Funk” (Crazy P Remix)

14. Monitor 66 – “Vitae” (Original Mix)

15. Paji – “Lacerta” (Original Mix)

16. David August – “Epikur” (Original Mix)

17. Monitor 66 – “Triscuits” (Sixth Avenue Express Remix)