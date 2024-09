Touring Stockholm In Sportswear

Ängby camping, Bromma: Adidas cap, Adidas T-shirt, Palace X Adidas jacket, and Adidas sweatpants and shoes.

This post originally appeared on VICE Sweden

PHOTOGRAPHER: Felix Swensson

STYLIST: Fiffi Jenkins



Producer: Hugo Anderholm

Model: Björn Winiger at Nisch Management



Thanks to Sara Brolin

Brommaplan parking lot, Bromma: Adidas jacket and T-shirt, Palace X Adidas sweatpants, Manhattan fanny pack.

Alley next to Magnus Ladulåsgatan, Stockholm: All items by Adidas.



Council estate at Södermalm, Stockholm: Oakley sunglasses, Adidas jacket and sweatpants, Ralph Lauren shirt, Nike trainers.



Solstrålens Pizza, Stockholm: All items by Adidas.



Palace cap, Stutterheim jacket.



Ängbyplan tube station, Bromma: Palace bucket hat, Adidas jacket, T-shirt and bag.