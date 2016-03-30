Stop Everything! Ewan McGregor Has Confirmed ‘Trainspotting 2’ Will Start Shooting in May This Year

Sequels to iconic films are often a bad idea—especially if they occur years later. You don’t hear anyone throwing Mean Girls 2 memes at each other, I’ve never seen a pop culture reference to the second Carrie film, and if anyone claims they prefer Grease 2 to the original they are definitely lying.

Saying that, we’re pretty sure that Trainspotting 2 is going to be sick—mainly because it contains the same writer, director, and cast, but also because Ewan McGregor told Vice, “It’s going to be incredible”, and Ewan McGregor has a really trustworthy face. They aren’t the only words that have been coming out of his mouth, either. In a new interview with Collider he has revealed that they will start shooting the film in May this year. As in, a few weeks from right now.

Videos by VICE

“We start shooting at the end of May,” he explained, adding: “The script only arrived very recently, which was really, really, really good. I think if that had not happened, none of us would be into it. I think we’re all sort of somewhat protective of what Trainspotting means to people, and what it means to us.”

And then, if you still weren’t sure about the idea of a Trainspotting sequel, he continued to repeat his assurances: “None of us want to make a poor sequel to it. So had we not been presented with the most extraordinary script, which we were, I think we wouldn’t be making the sequel. But because we were, we are.”

Until then, watch the trailer to the original Trainspotting below: