Transporting Oil by Rail Is a Crude Gamble

It’s estimated that nine million barrels of crude oil are moving over the rail lines of North America at any given moment. Oil trains charging through the US states of Virginia, North Dakota, Alabama, as well as Canada’s Quebec, New Brunswick, and Alberta provinces have derailed and exploded, resulting in severe environmental damage and, in the case of Quebec, considerable human casualties.

A continental oil boom and lack of pipeline infrastructure have forced unprecedented amounts of oil onto US and Canadian railroads. With 43 times more oil being hauled along US rail lines in 2013 than in 2005, communities across North America are bracing for another catastrophe.

Videos by VICE

VICE News traveled to the Pacific Northwest to investigate the rapid expansion of oil-by-rail transport and speak with residents on the frontline of the battle over bomb trains.