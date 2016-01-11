Travis Scott and DJ Mustard Made a Weird 80s Power Ballad Called “Whole Lotta Lovin”

We’re not really sure where to start here but here are the basics: popular L.A. producer DJ Mustard and rapper, Travis Scott just made a song called, “Whole Lotta Lovin.” At first glance, one would assume this is a trap-oriented banger about desire and such. Instead, takes a turn for the odd and turns into a modern 80s inspired club dance hit while Scott sings an interpolation of the iconic hook for CeCe Peniston’s dance hit “Finally.” To which we now can’t shake the horrifying image of Scott doing the seizure-shoulder bop a la Crystal Waters performing this live.

But more importantly, the song raises important questions like, does DJ Mustard now listen to Cher? Will Days After Disco be Travis Scott’s follow-up album? Is this what the youth want to turn up to? If so, 2016 is going to be a weird year.

Jabbari Weekes is a Noisey Canada Staff Writer. Follow him on Twitter.