Travis Scott Has Issued the World’s Most Rubbish Apology for Using Homophobic Slurs on Stage

Travi$ Scott is a man who likes to get lit – on stage, off stage, and everywhere else. His name is literally “La Flame”. So for someone who loves rap so much they used funding that was supposed to pay for books and food while studying at the University of Texas to support himself while he tried to break through with his music, I can see why it would be infuriating to be faced with a front row crowd at your own show standing still, texting, or simply just not turning up to the degree you would expect for a rapper whose entire legacy is one of extravagance.

But during a recent performance in Houston, Scott – frustrated that some fans in the front weren’t going crazy enough – tried hurling homophobic slurs around in an attempt to up the energy.

Time to get this homophobe Travis Scott outta here yall @TMZ @PerezHilton @youngthug pic.twitter.com/xZAfZuVvZM

After cottoning on to the fact that there are people out there in the Year of Our Lord 2015 who would take offence to “faggot” and “queer” being used as insults via the incredibly hyper-masculine lilts of an auto-tuned microphone, Travi$ Scott (who, it’s worth noting, is currently selling a topless doll version of himself as merchandise) later issued an apology over a series of tweets that only dug himself an even deeper hole, featuring such classic lines as: “I have friends that are homosexual” and “I don’t want u to think of me as a spazz”.

RT @trvisXX: BEFORE U JUMP ON MY BACK I HAVE NOTHING BUT RESPECT FOR LGBT COMMUNITY. DONT TAKE MY … http://t.co/dGebR7UP6F — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 7, 2015

I DONT WANT U TO THINK OF ME AS A SPAZZ. THOUGH WHEN I GET EXCITED I TEND TO SAY THE FIRST THING ON MY MIND OUT LOUD. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) September 7, 2015

Which is basically like using “middle-aged bitch” as a put-down in the workplace and justifying it by saying “no disrespect though, I have a mum, it’s chill.”

Also the bitter irony is that the LGBT community historically party bigger and better than anybody.

All in all, a pretty terrible display.