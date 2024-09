Just in time for the Halloweekend, Travis Scott has dropped the video for his stoner metal Kanye collaboration “Piss on Your Grave” through Apple Music. The clip for the Rodeo song features Scott and Ye dressed in what look like Yeezy apparel items. There are ghosts, masked guys, and Kanye getting emotional everywhere. Although the clothing is cool and it’s nice to see musicians enjoying nature, this might be the most anticlimactic Kanye event in a long time.