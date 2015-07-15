David Fincher and Trent Reznor are Reportedly Working on a Rock Opera “Fight Club” for Millennials

The first rule of Fight Club the Rock Opera is: be cautious about Fight Club the Rock Opera. Following on from the graphic novel sequel Fight Club 2, author Chuck Palahniuk is diving straight back into the universe of your favourite movie. Only, this time, it’s for a rock opera. Now, before you start firing off with “WOAH. WOAT” tweets, listen to this. David Fincher and Trent Reznor are tied to the project; with entertainment reporter Jeff Goldsmith tweeting that the rock opera will be “an enhanced version of the film”. Palahniuck may have spoken about working on the project with Fincher to The Verge earlier this year, but it seems things are genuinely coming along now. “[Fincher’s] theory is that there’s been a rock opera for every generation since Tommy and The Wall, and the millennials really haven’t had a rock opera. So he hopes it will be Fight Club.”

Having worked together most recently on last year’s Gone Girl, the chance to have Reznor back making exceptionally dour tunes for Fincher could, more than likely, be sick. Plus, as reported by Slashfilm, it appears that The Lion King Musical director Julie Taymor is also attached to the project. Which is huge. Right? Everyone loves the Lion King. If they don’t they’re dead.

Videos by VICE

With this amount of talent involved, it would be easy to lose your shit and go join Project Mayhem. But remember: as Tyler Durden once said, all of these people are “the same decaying organic matter as everything else”. So it could be the worst thing since Green Day put their music on the stage too, essentially.

You can find Lucas on Twitter: @LucasFothergill