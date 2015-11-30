Trey Songz Celebrates His Birthday With a Letter to Fans and a Surprise Mixtape

R&B Lothario Trey Songz is celebrating his 31st birthday today, and this year instead of receiving gifts, he gave one: a new mixtape hosted by DJ Drama called To Whom It May Concern, featuring production by Mano, Rico Love, Cook Classic, and more. Songz also posted a special letter of appreciation for his fans for sticking with him through six albums of ups and downs. “My love for what I do has given me a life I could have never dreamed of,” he writes. “I appreciate every hug, every hello, every show, every goodbye.” Stream To Whom It May Concern and read Trey’s letter (courtesy of Billboard) below.