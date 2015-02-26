Trouble in the Tunnel: Fallout in Gaza – Part 2

Watch Part One “After a War, Still Living in Rubble“

During the devastating 50-day war in Israel and Gaza this past summer, around 18,000 homes in Gaza were destroyed or severely damaged, leaving around 120,000 residents homeless.

Now, with trouble in neighbouring Sinai and infighting between Palestinian factions, reconstruction efforts in the beleaguered Gaza Strip are moving slowly. With the UN warning of a growing humanitarian crisis for the people of Gaza, many fear that another armed conflict is imminent. Six months after the end of fighting, VICE News returns to the region to investigate the progress on reconstruction.

In part two, VICE News correspondent Danny Gold visits the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel to see what goods are being allowed into the Gaza Strip, and spends time with a resident of Nahal Oz kibbutz, which was attacked by rockets and Hamas soldiers during last summer’s war.

