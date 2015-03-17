Here’s the Full Audio of the Tupac Shakur Interview Sampled on Kendrick Lamar’s “Mortal Man”

Last night, Kendrick Lamar released his very good new album To Pimp a Butterfly pretty much out of nowhere, since it was due to come out next week. However, as Kendrick suggested on Twitter, it did come on the heels of a potentially significant date: the 20th anniversary of 2pac’s 1995 album Me Against the World. To Pimp a Butterfly develops a monlogue/poem over the course of its runtime that culminates in Kendrick reading the text to Tupac Shakur to kick off a staged interview between the two of them: Kendrick asks questions and then uses actual recordings of Tupac to answer those questions.

Since the internet is amazing and full of endless possibilities, somebody has already tracked down the original interview that the answers are sourced from. It’s a Swedish radio broadcast from 1994, with the station P3. There are six clips, totaling an hour, which includes a bunch of commentary in Swedish and some music. But there is also Tupac, talking very candidly. Check it out below because therein lies the key to understanding everything. Plus it’s interesting!

Videos by VICE

(via Hypetrak)

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.