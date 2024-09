Chicago charmers Twin Peaks have announced a follow-up to the 2014 record Wild Onion. Their forthcoming and fourth LP, Down in Heaven, comes out on May 13 from Grand Jury, and by the looks of the album teaser, the 13-track release seems right on the boys’ brand of Andy Griffith’s pot-head American youth. Check out the trailer below and listen to its twangy first single “Walk to the One You Love.” the You can pre-order Down in Heaven here from the band’s website.