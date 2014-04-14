Two Guys, a Bull Terrier and an Abandoned House

Earring model’s own, Tiger of Sweden T-shirt

PHOTOGRAPHY BY AMBER GRACE DIXON

STYLING BY SAFIYA YEKWAI

Hair and makeup: Phoebe Alana Brown

Models: Angus McGuinness from Models 1 and Sebastian Ahman from FM

Videos by VICE

American Apparel T-shirt, Gymphlex jumper, Sandro shorts, Timberland boots

Earring model’s own, Agi & Sam trousers

Christopher Raeburn jumper

Craig Green shirt, Alan Taylor trousers, The Kooples shoes

The Kooples top, American Apparel jeans

Christopher Raeburn jumper, Agi & Sam trousers

Liam Hodges jumper

Agi & Sam trousers

River Island necklace, American Apparel vest, Neuw dungarees