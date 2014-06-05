Austrian Nationalists Tried to Hold a Shitty Festival Yesterday

A bunch of right-wing fraternities with names like Olympia, Teutonia, Gothia, Silesia and Aldania marched in downtown Vienna yesterday in the context of something they called the “Freedom Festival” – which was basically an excuse for silly nationalists, to wear silly hats and demonstrate their manpower under the pretence of commemorating the People’s Revolutions of 1848. Among the crowd were people who have been affiliated with Austrian far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ), like Holocaust denier John Gudenus.

Initially, the weirdos had planned their party for the 8th of May – a historical date, marking the anniversary of the end of World War II. As a site for the festivities, they hoped to use Vienna’s notorious Heldenplatz (Heroes’ Square) – the same square where Hitler gave one of his iconic victory speeches after the Nazis annexed Austria. However, in order to claim a symbolic victory over the reactionary forces of yesteryear, the State of Austria decided to hold its very own commemoration ceremony on the same date and at the very same place, calling it the “Festival of Joy” and therefore taking over the area that the nationalists tried to claim. Over 12,000 people attended.



Roughly 200 people took part in yesterday’s demo, which started with a rally at 5PM and was followed by the actual Freedom Festival at 9PM – consisting of one speech (every other speaker cancelled) and a short question and answer session, limited to exactly three questions. Afterwards, the protestors walked to a nearby tavern to eat, drink and celebrate being idiots. According to police reports there were more than 1,000 counter-demonstrators.

Basically nothing much happened at yesterday’s Freedom Festival in Vienna, and for that we’re grateful.

