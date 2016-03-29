Aloha! Two New Tracks from Drake Have Appeared Online

As the April release date for Drake’s upcoming album Views From The 6 looms closer, expectation has started to reach fever pitch. In the last few months we’ve heard some new material from him in the form of his solo track “Summer Sixteen” and his collaboration with Rihanna on “Work”, but he hasn’t put much information forward regarding the release of his new album. That hasn’t changed, but today we do have some new music from Drake, as two new tracks titled “These Days” and “Controlla” appeared online this morning.

It’s not yet known where these tracks came from, when they were recorded, or whether they will be on Views From the 6, but what we do know is that they’re stylistically very different. “Controlla” (which features Popcaan) sits in a similar vein to Drizzy’s collaboration with Rihanna, while “These Days” channels the Velvet Underground by sampling Nico’s track of the same name. You can listen to both below.

“Controlla”:

“These Days”: