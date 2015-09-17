Tyler and A$AP Rocky’s Tour Announcement Video Is a Funny as Hell Skit

When two extreme personalities find themselves operating in the same atmosphere, they often exaggerate their eccentricities more than ever, which is why a Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Rocky tour is undoubtedly going to become the precedent by which all weird and absorbing music shows must be judged from now on. You can just feel it.

The pair kicked off their tour announcement proper with a video last night, filmed with a purple wash, in front of a shiny cadillac on some suburban street somewhere, where they basically just jostle for ideas, spurting whatever comes into their head, and it’s beautiful. Eventually, Tyler sets off on some freestyle bars, and proceeds to lose his shit, before A$AP calms him down to croon to camera, but then Tyler pushes him out the way to shout “FUCK THAT NIGGA U GON’ DIE!”

Tyler won’t be coming to the UK, because he’s been banned, which you can read more on here. For now, watch below, and find out more about the world tour here.