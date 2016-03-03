Tyler, The Creator Raps Over Kanye’s “Freestyle 4” and, Wow, the Odd Future Is Now

These past few days, you’ve probably seen Tyler, The Creator kicking it with A$AP Rocky. With all these hangs, we’ve been really praying to every spiritual entity that music would come out of it, and today those prayers have sort of been answered. Tyler dropped a new video for “What The Fuck Right Now,” which takes the beat of Kanye West’s “Freestyle 4” and makes it into something new. Thinking back on the original song, the beat totally sounds like an old school Odd Future jam, so it’s no wonder Tyler would jump on it. In addition, Rocky also works his way into the song, yelling out adlibs and giving a rant at the end of the track. Hopefully we’ll get to see more from the duo soon.