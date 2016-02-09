Tyler, the Creator Veers into Mac DeMarco Territory on an Extended Version of “Perfect”

Roll up! Tyler the Creator has released a video for the track “Perfect”. Directed, as you might well have predicted, by Tyler himself, and featuring Kali Uchis on guest vocals, it’s a conflicting split-screen mash of colourful, pretty stuff like crooning sunflowers and real life butterflies which crawl across Tyler’s face.

To boot, it’s got a brief, spaced-out cameo by Slow Hollows’ frontman Austin Feinstein, culminating in an extra, unheard portion of the song that delves into Mac DeMarco territory. Literally, what more could you wish for on a drab Tuesday morning?

Do yourself a favor and watch the whole thing, here: