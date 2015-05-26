Ufornia’s New Track “Boredom’s The Dynamite” Is Your Summer Anthem

Danish band Ufornia, which consists of Morten Søgaard and Nicolai Kornerup, have taken the quintessential feeling of youth, boredom, and an underlying restlessness and packaged it into “Boredom’s The Dynamite” – the perfect tune for yet another boring summer. In a way, life seems to be marked in summers. The summer you felt your first tit in the back of your first car? Memorable. The summer you got fired from your first job for showing up stoned because you accidentally ate a weed cookie for lunch? A defining moment for sure.

Ufornia’s “Boredom’s The Dynamite” is that perfect brand of pop punk that can be enjoyed sipping a beer with your dad or blacking out with your friends. Inspired by classics like The Clash and The Smiths it’s a comfortable nostalgic sound that makes you feel alright even when your busy spewing chunks of kebab at the toilet the day after Distortion. There’s quite a few special surprises on the track as well with vocals from norwegian singer Billie Van, drums by Asker Bjørk of Boho Dancer, and bass by Jabob Haubjerg of Sleep Party People and Hymns From Nineveh.

Stay tuned for Ufornia’s debut EP out August 14th.