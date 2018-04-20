Ugly God fortæller om sin karriere siden singlen “Water” på Noisey Beats 1

Denne artikel er oprindeligt udgivet af Noisey USA
I den her uge på Noisey Radio sætter ingen ringere end Ugly God sig ned med DJ Flippo og Red Drum Beatz for at tage et kig på hele sin karriere. Bagefter dykker Australiens egen Sexton ned i sin splinternye ep, Flexton. Derudover tjekker vi ind med Orrin og Laka Films fra Chicago.
Videos by VICE
Intro Mix:
6dogs – “Off The Gas” feat. Lil Skies
Nostalgia V – “No Face” *World Premiere*
Ugly God, Red Drum Beatz, DJ Flippp
Ugly God – “Water”
Smokepurpp X Lil Tracy – Flip prod. DJ Flippp & Red Drum Beatz Comethazine – “Let It Eat” feat. Ugly God
Icy Narco – “Viagra Niagra” prod. Red Drum Beatz
DJ Flippp – “Lied” feat. Smokepurpp & Ugly God, prod. DJ Flippp & Red Drum Beatz
Orrin
Orrin – “System Control”
Sexton
TK Kravitz – “Space” feat. Sexton
Sexton – “Flexton”
LakaFilms
Juice WRLD – “Lucid Dreams”