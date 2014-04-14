Uh-Oh – A Guy Has Combined Climate Change Politics and Conscious UK Hip Hop

Because the internet is a broadcasting platform available to anyone with an internet-connection and too much free time, YouTube frequently weirds us out. The latest discovery – Dave In Charge.

Despite combining two of the worst things in the entire world – climate change politics and conscious rap – the ballad of “Habitat” has clocked up 100,000 views within a week. Reactions, of course, are mixed. Some have lauded Dave as a “smart dude” but others call him “The Worst Rapper of All Time”.

I called Dave up to find out a little bit more about him. Fun Fact 1: He was introduced to rap at his Year 6 school disco when he heard “The Real Slim Shady” for the first time. Fun Fact 2: One of his songs was played on BBC Leeds, twice. Fun Fact 3: He’s 25.

This is the rest of our conversation.

Noisey: You make “conscious rap”. What does that mean and how do you identify with it?

Dave In Charge: I’m the one who labeled my music that, so I definitely identify it with it. It means that I am trying to bring awareness about things that matter in the world and make people join together in understanding themselves and each other.

On the surface, “Habitat” seems to be a tune about the environment and climate change. Are there any secondary meanings to it?

The track also considers what Dave In Charge can be in charge of, because before you can take charge of anything, you need to realise what’s within your scope.

Right. Doesn’t the name Dave In Charge suggest that Dave is, in charge? Who are your muses?

Mike Skinner and The Streets, Wiley, Akala, Macklemore and sung choruses of Example.

What has the reaction to the song been like?

Mixed but mainly positive. Over 3/4 of people who have voted on the YouTube video have pressed thumbs up and there’s some really nice comments. Twitter has also been very positive.

Some people have called it the ‘worst rap song’ they’ve ever heard – how would you react to statements like that?

It’s not the worst. They’re just being sensationalist. Obviously music is a subjective thing so it’s unheard of for everyone to like one particular song.

Aside from every song that goes to Number One… Right? A lot of the press were focusing more attention on you being a white, upper-middle class kid from Hampstead – and also the Grandson of a Lib Dem lord.

Again, they’re just being sensationalist. In fact, many of the so-called facts that keep being reported are untrue. For a start, I have never lived in a mansion, never lived in Hampsted, I’m not rich, nor are we aristocrats. Lord Palmer of Childs Hill is a life peer who received his title in 2011 for his services to the country and the title does not get passed down.

Why did you choose the name ‘Dave In Charge’?

I’m now in charge. I’m independent and I have my own strategy.

Thanks.

