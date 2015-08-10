An Undetonated WWII Bomb Was Found in East London Today

Bomb disposal deactivating the 500kg explosive in Bethnal Green, right near the McDonald’s (via)

A World War II bomb has failed to detonate in Bethnal Green today, meaning the Luftwaffe’s 100-year goal of destroying the heart of London’s East End finally seems to be over.

The bomb, which was discovered on a building site, caused massive disruption, with around 150 people being evacuated from buildings around the area. A bomb disposal squad was called, with police and fire brigade on hand in case anyone cut the wrong coloured wire.

A 100-metre hazard zone was set up around the bomb site at the junction of Temple Street and Old Bethnal Green Road.

Though Hermann Göring’s dream of a blitzed London has died for now, perhaps his skeleton will take solace in the fact that a few media startups might have a missed a couple of deadlines in the evacuation time. Swings and roundabouts eh, Hermo?