UPDATE: Copenhagen Shootings Leave 3 Civilians Dead and 5 Police Officers Wounded

Three civilians have been killed and five police officers and PET agents have been left injured in the attacks that began on Saturday the 14th in Copenhagen, when what appears to be a lone gunman opened fire at a debate held at Krudttønden in Østerbro. The debate was entitled Art, Blasphemy, and the Freedom of Expression. It was hosted by controversial Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who is among other things known for having drawn the prophet Muhammad. His two PET bodyguards were injured. The 55-year old documentarist Finn Nørgaard, who attended the event, was killed in the gunfire according to DR.DK. The assailant escaped.

Around 01 AM GMT on Sunday the 15th, the Copenhagen Police issued a press release, stating that shots had been fired at a Synagogue on Krystalgade in the city center. The nearby train station, Nørreport, was evacuated following the incident. The police assume the shootings were carried out by the same assailant. 37-year old civilian Dan Uzan, who was standing guard at the entrance to the Synagogue, was shot and killed by the attacker, DR reports. Two policemen guarding the building were also wounded.

The police later located the presumed assailant’s apartment and kept watch in case he might show up. Upon arrival, the police moved in to arrest him. The man then opened fire on the police, who shot and killed him in the ensuing firefight. The man is assumed to have carried out both shootings.

Surveillance images of the presumed assailant released by the Copenhagen Police.

Danish intelligence service PET have identified the assailant, but are yet to release his name and details. However, they stated that he was known to them before the attacks: “It’s a person we knew beforehand, so the short answer is yes. He was on PET’s radar,” said head of PET Jens Madsen at a press conference earlier today. Regarding the motive of the crime, Madsen commented, “We can’t say anything about the motives behind the assassinations, but we’re working with [the theory] that the person in question could have been inspired by the events in Paris.” He continued to state that the attacker “could also have been inspired by militant Islamist propaganda issued by ISIL and others.”

Head of State Helle Thorning-Schmidt held a press conference earlier today, saying, “As a nation, we’ve lived through hours we’ll never forget. We’ve tasted the ugly taste of fear and helplessness, which the terrorists want us to taste. But we also have the answer.” She went on to say that “we’ve all experienced loss today” and that “we will defend our democracy. And we will always defend Denmark. When you mercilessly open fire at a debate and at the Jewish community of Denmark, you attack our entire democracy. The whole of Denmark and every Dane.”