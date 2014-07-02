Use the Milo Generator to Make Your Own Descendents Knock Off

You’re probably already familiar with the iconic Milo logo made famous in the late 70s and early 80s by Cali punk legends, Descendents. But did you also know that since then, there have been dozens and dozens of semi-clever take offs of the logo? If you’ve been anywhere near a punk show over the last two years, the answer is: Fucking obviously, yes. With a quick search on the ol’ Google dot com, you can find Milo rocking a sombrero, resembling a Simpsons character, dressed in your favorite sports team’s regalia, or, in probably the most famous instance, dressed as Heisenberg because MILO IS THE ONE WHO KNOCKS.

But have you ever thought, “Man, how cool would it be if my face was in the Milo logo?” No? Well, someone has made it possible anyway. Milogenerator, an app available on the iTunes store, allows you to use your own facial features to make a customized Milo. Since I paid 99 cents for this thing, I might as well get my money’s worth. Here are a few I made…

Basically you get this home screen and can choose from an assortment of choices falling into the categories of hair, eyes, face, and body:

I call this one “Homer Simpson with Huge Tits”:

This is if Wendy from the Wendy’s logo was in the Witness Relocation Program:

This is my neighbor Glenn, who is a FUCKHEAD:

These are the weirdest features I could find on the app, which is kinda like a mustachioed female unabomber:

This is Pharrell ha ha get it because he has a big hat:



And this is me, Portrait of an Idiot Who Spent a Dollar on an App on the Day His Rent Is Due:

