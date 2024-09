via

Earlier today, Vampire Weekend’s multi-instrumentalist Rostam Batmanglij announced via his personal Twitter that he’d no longer be a member of the indie rock band he co-founded in 2006. But don’t sweat it too hard—the note is very clear that he and Ezra Koenig will continue to collaborate on “future tracks” and “future Vampire Weekend songs.”

Videos by VICE

Here’s his official note.

Let’s get introspective, blow out the candle, and listen to one of the best Vampire Weekend songs, “Step.”