House of Vans Kicked Off Their 50th Anniversary with Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, Kelela, and More

Nas in Brooklyn

From March 16th-19th Vans threw a bunch of insane shows and parties all over the world to celebrate 50 years of “Off the Wall”—from New York to London to Hong Kong to Sao Paulo to Mexico City, a skate contest in Kuala Lumpur and beyond. Essentially a celebration of the iconic sneaker brand and its influence on culture, these parties included art installations, interactive workshops, skate comps, and tons of Vans memorabilia spanning five decades. Founded by brothers Paul and James Van Doren, Gordon Lee, and Serge D’Elia in Anaheim, California, intially it was the sneaker choice for surfers, then it bled into skate culture, and of course music and streetwear internationally. (At Noisey we probably have 35-ish pairs between the nine of us.) In recent years, House of Vans have been routinely throwing shows that pull in some of the best artists—up and coming and established—one’s that we cover on Noisey all the time, and last week’s throwdowns are just the tip of the iceberg of what they’ve got lined up this year.

Nas, Dinosaur Jr., Wu-Tang Clan, The Kills, Erykah Badu, Jamie xx, Dizzee Rascal, Yeasayer, and Shlohmo were a few of the artists who performed in the past few days and below are a bunch of shots from the international shows for optimum FOMO. For more info on upcoming good stuff go here.

Jamie xx

Erykah Badu in Austin

Wu-Tang Clan in Mexico City

Dizzee Rascal in London

Kelela in Austin

Rat Boy in London

Hinds in Austin. Read our Noisey Next profile on them here.

Fat White Family in London

The Kills in Mexico City

Annie Mac in London

Ray Barbee (skater and musician) in Kuala Lumpur

Malaysian punk band Killeur Calculateur

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club in Sao Paolo

Dinosaur Jr. in Toronto

Photography legend Mike O’Meally exhibition in Hong Kong

Boards in Sao Paolo