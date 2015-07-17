Vic Mensa and Skrillex Just Dropped “No Chill”

Photo by Petya Shalamanova

Really though, what goes better together than Skrillex and rappers? He showed us all what was up with “Wild For The Night” and A$AP a while ago, and recently we heard him craft a killer track with Pusha T. But he’s back, and he’s brought with him Vic Mensa for “No Chill.” It’s a song that uses both artists strengths to the max, sounding absolutely heavy and huge. Something you can imagine yourself winning every Superbowl to.

Listen below, and read our profile of Vic right here.